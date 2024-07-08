AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan

The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs at the Berkarar Mall in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 1, 2024. The AFCENT Band performs a wide variety of popular music ranging from classic rock, modern country, Top 40, jazz, R&B and pop. (Courtesy photo)
