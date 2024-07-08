AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan

The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs at the Berkarar Mall in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 1, 2024. The AFCENT Band travels throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to bolster AFCENT priorities by building international partnerships, strengthening intergovernmental alliances and furthering military diplomacy. (Courtesy photo)

