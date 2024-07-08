The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs at the Berkarar Mall in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 1, 2024. This public engagement presented an opportunity for the AFCENT band to provide a musical performance on behalf of the U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense, and U.S. Government to citizens of Turkmenistan, many of whom have never seen a U.S. military member in uniform. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 05:30 Photo ID: 8525635 VIRIN: 240701-F-F3301-1003 Resolution: 1800x3182 Size: 1.23 MB Location: TM Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.