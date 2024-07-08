The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs at the Berkarar Mall in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 1, 2024. This public engagement presented an opportunity for the AFCENT band to provide a musical performance on behalf of the U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense, and U.S. Government to citizens of Turkmenistan, many of whom have never seen a U.S. military member in uniform. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 05:30
|Photo ID:
|8525635
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-F3301-1003
|Resolution:
|1800x3182
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|TM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT