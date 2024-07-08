Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan [Image 3 of 6]

    AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan

    TURKMENISTAN

    07.01.2024

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs at the Berkarar Mall in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 1, 2024. This public engagement presented an opportunity for the AFCENT band to provide a musical performance on behalf of the U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense, and U.S. Government to citizens of Turkmenistan, many of whom have never seen a U.S. military member in uniform. (Courtesy photo)

