AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan

The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs at the Berkarar Mall in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 1, 2024. The AFCENT band performed a rock concert to support the Ninth Air Force commander priority: “Partner for Strength” for 1,000 Turkmenistan citizens. (Courtesy photo)
