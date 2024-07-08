AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan

The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs at the Berkarar Mall in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 1, 2024. The AFCENT band performed a rock concert to support the Ninth Air Force commander priority: “Partner for Strength” for 1,000 Turkmenistan citizens. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 Location: TM