AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan

The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs on National Day at the U.S. Embassy in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 3, 2024. The AFCENT Band travels throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to bolster AFCENT priorities by building international partnerships, strengthening intergovernmental alliances and furthering military diplomacy. (Courtesy photo)

