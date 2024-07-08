Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan [Image 6 of 6]

    AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan

    TURKMENISTAN

    07.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs on National Day at the U.S. Embassy in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 3, 2024. The AFCENT Band travels throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to bolster AFCENT priorities by building international partnerships, strengthening intergovernmental alliances and furthering military diplomacy. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 05:30
    Photo ID: 8525638
    VIRIN: 240703-F-F3301-1006
    Resolution: 2828x3040
    Size: 964.07 KB
    Location: TM
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT Band Visit Turkmenistan
    AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan
    AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan
    AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan
    AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan
    AFCENT Band Visits Turkmenistan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT