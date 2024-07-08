374th Mission Support Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, left, transfers guidon to 374th Mission Support Group incoming commander Col. Burt Okamoto during the 374th MSG change of command ceremony, July 10, 2024, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

