374th Mission Support Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, left, receives guidon from Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group outgoing commander during the 374th MSG change of command ceremony, July 10, 2024, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 374th MSG from Col. Ryan Vetter to Col. Burt Okamoto. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

Date Taken: 07.10.2024