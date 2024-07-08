374th Mission Support Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Burt Okamoto assumed command of the 374th Mission Support Group from Col. Ryan Vetter during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 10.



Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, presided over the ceremony and the event was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the 374th MSG, and representatives from across the base.



The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.



The 374th MSG is responsible for command, control and direction of support activities to the 374th AW and 32 tenant units, to include Headquarters U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force. They provide security, communications and computer systems, information management, facilities and repair, logistics, contracting, people programs and quality of life for 11,000 military and civilians and over $4.3 billion in assets.

