    374th Mission Support Group change of command [Image 1 of 5]

    374th Mission Support Group change of command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group outgoing commander, renders the final salute to his group during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July, 10, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 02:57
    Photo ID: 8525470
    VIRIN: 240710-F-ZV099-1215
    Resolution: 3127x2081
    Size: 422.75 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th Mission Support Group change of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

