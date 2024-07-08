Airmen try out for FARP Team

A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, prepares a hose for a forward arming and refueling point test at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 5, 2024. The four different types of FARPs are static, cold, assault, and fixed-wing. Each type enables aircraft to further project airpower depending on their need at the time. (U.S. Air Force photo)

