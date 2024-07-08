Airmen try out for FARP Team

A forward arming and refueling point fuel can sits on the flightline at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 5, 2024. A forward arming and refueling point or forward area refueling point is a NATO term for an area where aircraft can be refueled and re-armed at a distance closer to their area of operations than their main operating base. The four different types of FARPs are static, cold, assault, and fixed-wing. (U.S. Air Force photo)

