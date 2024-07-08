A forward arming and refueling point fuel can sits on the flightline at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 5, 2024. A forward arming and refueling point or forward area refueling point is a NATO term for an area where aircraft can be refueled and re-armed at a distance closer to their area of operations than their main operating base. The four different types of FARPs are static, cold, assault, and fixed-wing. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 02:22
|Photo ID:
|8525436
|VIRIN:
|240705-F-SR682-1020
|Resolution:
|5750x3826
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen try out for FARP Team [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
