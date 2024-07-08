Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A forward arming and refueling point fuel can sits on the flightline at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 5, 2024. A forward arming and refueling point or forward area refueling point is a NATO term for an area where aircraft can be refueled and re-armed at a distance closer to their area of operations than their main operating base. The four different types of FARPs are static, cold, assault, and fixed-wing. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 02:22
    Photo ID: 8525436
    VIRIN: 240705-F-SR682-1020
    Resolution: 5750x3826
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Airmen try out for FARP Team [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT

