A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, rolls up a hose at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 5, 2024. A FARP is used to extend the capabilities of rotary or fixed wing aircrafts to allow rearming and refueling without having to fall back to a forward operating base. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 02:22
|Photo ID:
|8525437
|VIRIN:
|240705-F-SR682-1044
|Resolution:
|5198x3458
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen try out for FARP Team [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
