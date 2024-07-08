Airmen try out for FARP Team

A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, attempts a forward arming and refueling point test at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 5, 2024. A FARP is used to extend the capabilities of rotary or fixed wing aircrafts to allow rearming and refueling without having to fall back to a forward operating base. (U.S. Air Force photo)

