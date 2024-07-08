A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron (left), attempts a forward arming and refueling point test, while an evaluator (right) provides encouragement at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 5, 2024. A FARP is a point of operation used for fueling and rearming an aircraft outside of a forward operating base. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 02:22
|Photo ID:
|8525435
|VIRIN:
|240705-F-SR682-1005
|Resolution:
|4982x3315
|Size:
|870.37 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen try out for FARP Team [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT