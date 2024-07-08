Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen try out for FARP Team [Image 1 of 5]

    Airmen try out for FARP Team

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron (left), attempts a forward arming and refueling point test, while an evaluator (right) provides encouragement at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 5, 2024. A FARP is a point of operation used for fueling and rearming an aircraft outside of a forward operating base. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 02:22
    Photo ID: 8525435
    VIRIN: 240705-F-SR682-1005
    Resolution: 4982x3315
    Size: 870.37 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Airmen try out for FARP Team [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT

