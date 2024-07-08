The City of Daejeon, South Korea, held its annual Battle of Daejeon remembrance ceremony July 11, 2024, at its city hall. Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Eighth Army deputy commanding general - operations, represented the command amongst city leaders, Republic of Korea military officers and Korean War Veterans. Crockett also spoke at the ceremony, which was held inside the city hall building. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jeong, Se Hyuk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 22:29 Photo ID: 8525223 VIRIN: 240711-A-ZZ999-1007 Resolution: 3973x2649 Size: 7.83 MB Location: DAEJEON, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle of Daejeon remembered during ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.