Annual ceremony honors memory of those who fought in the Battle of Daejeon

Courtesy Photo | The City of Daejeon, South Korea, held its annual Battle of Daejeon remembrance ceremony July 11, 2024, at its city hall. Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Eighth Army deputy commanding general - operations, represented the command amongst city leaders, Republic of Korea military officers and Korean War Veterans. Crockett also spoke at the ceremony, which was held inside the city hall building. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jeong, Se Hyuk)

The City of Daejeon, South Korea, held its annual Battle of Daejeon remembrance ceremony July 11 at its city hall. Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Eighth Army deputy commanding general - operations, represented the command amongst city leaders, Republic of Korea military officers and Korean War Veterans. Crockett also spoke at the ceremony, which was held inside the city hall building. Music was provided by the Eighth Army Band.



Crockett joined other distinguished guests, including Daejeon mayor Lee Jang-woo, in a walk to the Monument for Patriotic Heroes at Boramae Park in front of city hall in an additional outdoor ceremony where flowers and incense were burned before the ceremony.



On July 19, 1950, the 24th Infantry Division began its defense of Daejeon, formerly called Taejon. Deploying to Korea from Japan, the division lacked an understanding of the geographical condition and shape of the Korean peninsula and the status of the North Korean Army. While fierce battles continued under such difficult conditions, 24th ID was attacked from all directions with the southward roads from Daejeon cut off.



The U.S. Soldiers fought bravely, including the division commander himself, Maj. Gen. William Frishe Dean, launching a 3.5-inch rocket at an enemy tank. Despite a retreat order from above, Dean tried to defend Daejeon along with his troops up to the very end. As Daejeon was captured by the enemy and the U.S. 24th Division fell apart, he failed to retreat and was captured by the enemy. He would remain in custody for the remainder of the war.



The North Korean Army's infantry unit did not suffer heavy losses but the artillery and the armor unit suffered a significant amount of casualties.



After the armistice, Dean was released Sept. 4, 1953.