Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Eighth Army deputy commanding general - operations, salutes during a ceremony remembering the Battle of Daejeon in Daejeon city, South Korea, July 11, 2024. Crockett represented Eighth Army joining city leaders, Republic of Korea military officers and Korean War Veterans. Crockett also spoke at the ceremony, which was held inside the city hall building. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jeong, Se Hyuk)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 22:29
|Photo ID:
|8525218
|VIRIN:
|240711-A-ZZ999-1003
|Resolution:
|5228x3485
|Size:
|12.75 MB
|Location:
|DAEJEON, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle of Daejeon remembered during ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Annual ceremony honors memory of those who fought in the Battle of Daejeon
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT