The mayor of Daejeon city, South Korea, Lee Jang-woo, bows before a wreath during the city's annual Battle of Daejeon Remembrance Ceremony July 11, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jeong, Se Hyuk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 22:29 Photo ID: 8525219 VIRIN: 240711-A-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 3852x2568 Size: 8.12 MB Location: DAEJEON, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle of Daejeon remembered during ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.