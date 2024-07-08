Battle of Daejeon remembered during ceremony

The Eighth Army Band performs during the Battle of Daejeon Remembrance Ceremony July 11, 2024. The annual ceremony is conducted in the city of Daejeon, South Korea, every year. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jeong, Se Hyuk)
Annual ceremony honors memory of those who fought in the Battle of Daejeon
