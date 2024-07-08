Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Daejeon remembered during ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Battle of Daejeon remembered during ceremony

    DAEJEON, SOUTH KOREA

    07.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    The Eighth Army Band performs during the Battle of Daejeon Remembrance Ceremony July 11, 2024. The annual ceremony is conducted in the city of Daejeon, South Korea, every year. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jeong, Se Hyuk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Location: DAEJEON, KR
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Annual ceremony honors memory of those who fought in the Battle of Daejeon

    korea
    Eighth Army

