Heavy equipment falls from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, during airborne operations at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 9, 2024. The Guardsmen of the 212th RQS and the 3rd ASOS TACP special warfare Airmen conducted joint airborne training to maintain the PJ’s proficiency in conducting full-spectrum personnel recovery to include both conventional and unconventional rescue operations and the TACP’s to direct lethal and nonlethal joint firepower whenever necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 16:02
|Photo ID:
|8524420
|VIRIN:
|240709-F-WX052-1001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|528.74 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pararescuemen, paratroopers, tactical air controllers conduct joint airborne operations [Image 18 of 18], by Nicholas Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
