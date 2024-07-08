A U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialist assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, heads to the rally point after conducting airborne operations from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing at Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 9, 2024. The Guardsmen of the 212th RQS and the 3rd ASOS TACP special warfare Airmen conducted joint airborne training to maintain the PJ’s proficiency in conducting full-spectrum personnel recovery to include both conventional and unconventional rescue operations and the TACP’s to direct lethal and nonlethal joint firepower whenever necessary.(U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 16:02
|Photo ID:
|8524421
|VIRIN:
|240709-F-WX052-1005
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pararescuemen, paratroopers, tactical air controllers conduct joint airborne operations [Image 18 of 18], by Nicholas Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
