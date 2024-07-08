Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pararescuemen, paratroopers, tactical air controllers conduct joint airborne operations [Image 12 of 18]

    Pararescuemen, paratroopers, tactical air controllers conduct joint airborne operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Holland 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialist assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, heads to the rally point after conducting airborne operations from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing at Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 9, 2024. The Guardsmen of the 212th RQS and the 3rd ASOS TACP special warfare Airmen conducted joint airborne training to maintain the PJ’s proficiency in conducting full-spectrum personnel recovery to include both conventional and unconventional rescue operations and the TACP’s to direct lethal and nonlethal joint firepower whenever necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 16:02
    Photo ID: 8524401
    VIRIN: 240709-F-WX052-1004
    Resolution: 7360x2858
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pararescuemen, paratroopers, tactical air controllers conduct joint airborne operations [Image 18 of 18], by Nicholas Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

