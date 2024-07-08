U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division and U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialists assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, conduct airborne operations from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 9, 2024. The Guardsmen of the 212th RQS and the 3rd ASOS TACP special warfare Airmen conducted joint airborne training to maintain the PJ’s proficiency in conducting full-spectrum personnel recovery to include both conventional and unconventional rescue operations and the TACP’s to direct lethal and nonlethal joint firepower whenever necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 16:02 Photo ID: 8524403 VIRIN: 240709-F-WX052-1003 Resolution: 6859x4838 Size: 591.73 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pararescuemen, paratroopers, tactical air controllers conduct joint airborne operations [Image 18 of 18], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.