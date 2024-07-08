U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Caterinicchio, a tactical air control party specialist assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, heads to the rally point during airborne training with Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron TACP specialists and Alaska Air National Guard pararescuemen from the 212th Rescue Squadron at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 9, 2024. The Guardsmen of the 212th RQS and the 3rd ASOS TACP special warfare Airmen conducted joint airborne training to maintain the PJ’s proficiency in conducting full-spectrum personnel recovery to include both conventional and unconventional rescue operations and the TACP’s to direct lethal and nonlethal joint firepower whenever necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 16:02 Photo ID: 8524414 VIRIN: 240709-F-WX052-1007 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.56 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pararescuemen, paratroopers, tactical air controllers conduct joint airborne operations [Image 18 of 18], by Nicholas Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.