    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force members of the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron, Keesler Air Force Base, survey a manhole at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2024. The Airmen discussed what needs to be removed to install fiber optic cable and bolster Andersen’s cyber infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 00:07
    Photo ID: 8522828
    VIRIN: 240710-F-VX152-1022
    Resolution: 3352x2235
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, With Pride, Worldwide! The 85th Engineering Installation Squadron revamp Andersen AFB’s cyber infrastructure. [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler AFB
    Cyber
    Andersen AFB
    85th EIS
    INDOPACOM

