Kenneth Leggett, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron electromagnetics engineer sets up a Spectrum Analyzer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2024. The device measures and collects data used to find interference and deconflict issues within the electromagnetic spectrum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 00:07 Photo ID: 8522826 VIRIN: 240710-F-VX152-1006 Resolution: 3016x4528 Size: 1.82 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, With Pride, Worldwide! The 85th Engineering Installation Squadron revamp Andersen AFB’s cyber infrastructure. [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.