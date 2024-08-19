ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander, charges the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron, a tenant unit at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss, to evaluate and rectify the cyber infrastructure of Andersen Air Force Base’s communication systems.



Andersen’s communication abilities include vast underground systems that need to be revamped to properly execute Agile Combat Employment missions and remain ready for Great Power Competition.



“There are 15 Air National Guard Engineering Installation Squadrons but the 85th is the only one that is active duty,” said Curtis Wiggins, 85th EIS telecommunications section chief. “Our Airmen are deploying here in six-month waves to ensure this job gets done efficiently.”



Andersen’s infrastructure needs to be premier, given the importance of preparing to execute the pacing Operations Plan. The communications system will be essential infrastructure as Andersen prepares for the future fight.



“I’ve been here about two months looking at the underground infrastructure,” said Tech. Sgt. Eleazar Gutierrez, 85th EIS project engineer and cable antenna maintenance team chief. “I feel like I know this base like the back of my hand.”



Gutierrez said there is a lot of old pipes and cables that are not being used and taking up space. Removing these outdated systems will allow the team to install the fiber optic cable.



“We are making plans to take out all the old equipment before adding the fiber,” said Gutierrez. “This will make it easier for the Airmen as well as make the base’s infrastructure more robust.”



This collaboration is another example of how Andersen is solving base-level problems with Airman-level innovation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.20.2024 20:20 Story ID: 479078 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, With Pride, Worldwide! The 85th Engineering Installation Squadron revamp Andersen AFB’s cyber infrastructure., by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.