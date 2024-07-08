U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Balmer, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron cyber transport system technician operates a T-BERD 5800 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2024. Balmer used the device for stress testing communication networks as the 85th EIS revamps Andersen’s cyber infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 00:07
|Photo ID:
|8522825
|VIRIN:
|240710-F-VX152-1001
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, With Pride, Worldwide! The 85th Engineering Installation Squadron revamp Andersen AFB’s cyber infrastructure. [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
