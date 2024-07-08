U.S. Air Force members of the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron, Keesler Air Force Base, survey a manhole at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2024. The Airmen assessed the underground systems and plan for the revamp of Andersen’s cyber infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 00:07
|Photo ID:
|8522827
|VIRIN:
|240710-F-VX152-1018
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|8.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, With Pride, Worldwide! The 85th Engineering Installation Squadron revamp Andersen AFB’s cyber infrastructure. [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
