USCGC Frederick Hatch completes patrol period, strengthens regional security and community ties

The USCGC Frederick Hatch crew conduct man overboard training June 17, 2024, while on patrol in the Western Pacific Ocean. The Frederick Hatch crew completed a highly operational patrol period from May 21 to July 1, 2024, demonstrating exceptional versatility and collaboration in maritime security and community engagement across the Pacific region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 19:56 Photo ID: 8522614 VIRIN: 240617-G-G0020-3525 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 6.22 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN