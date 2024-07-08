The USCGC Frederick Hatch crew conduct man overboard training June 17, 2024, while on patrol in the Western Pacific Ocean. The Frederick Hatch crew completed a highly operational patrol period from May 21 to July 1, 2024, demonstrating exceptional versatility and collaboration in maritime security and community engagement across the Pacific region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 19:56
|Photo ID:
|8522614
|VIRIN:
|240617-G-G0020-3525
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
USCGC Frederick Hatch completes patrol period, strengthens regional security and community ties
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT