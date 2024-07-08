USCGC Frederick Hatch completes patrol period, strengthens regional security and community ties

The USCGC Frederick Hatch crew deliver supplies to Agrihan in the Northern Mariana Islands on June 19, 2024, while on patrol in the Western Pacific Ocean. The Frederick Hatch crew completed a highly operational patrol period from May 21 to July 1, 2024, demonstrating exceptional versatility and collaboration in maritime security and community engagement across the Pacific region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

