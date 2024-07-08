The USCGC Frederick Hatch crew conduct flare training in May and June 2024 while on patrol in the Western Pacific Ocean. The Frederick Hatch crew completed a highly operational patrol period from June 17, 2024, demonstrating exceptional versatility and collaboration in maritime security and community engagement across the Pacific region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Mary Sim)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 19:56
|Photo ID:
|8522612
|VIRIN:
|240617-G-OI829-4029
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
USCGC Frederick Hatch completes patrol period, strengthens regional security and community ties
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT