    USCGC Frederick Hatch completes patrol period, strengthens regional security and community ties [Image 1 of 4]

    USCGC Frederick Hatch completes patrol period, strengthens regional security and community ties

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Mary Sims 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The USCGC Frederick Hatch crew conduct flare training in May and June 2024 while on patrol in the Western Pacific Ocean. The Frederick Hatch crew completed a highly operational patrol period from June 17, 2024, demonstrating exceptional versatility and collaboration in maritime security and community engagement across the Pacific region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Mary Sim)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 19:56
    Photo ID: 8522612
    VIRIN: 240617-G-OI829-4029
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Guam
    FRC
    Coast Guard
    WPC1143
    Rematau

