USCGC Frederick Hatch completes patrol period, strengthens regional security and community ties

SANTA RITA, Guam — The USCGC Frederick Hatch crew completed a highly operational patrol period from May 21 to July 1, 2024, demonstrating exceptional versatility and collaboration in maritime security and community engagement across the Pacific region.



Lt. Patrick Dreiss, the commanding officer of the Frederick Hatch, noted, "This patrol spanned multiple missions, from supporting our DoD partners to search and rescue to working alongside regional partners, highlighting how varied Coast Guard operations can be. As my last patrol as commanding officer, it was a fitting end to an incredible two and a half years in Guam, and I have very much enjoyed watching the successes of the crew during my time."



During the patrol, the crew took on an extended operations period while their sister ships were in maintenance, dedicating 46 hours to successfully escorting high-value naval assets in coordination with Naval Base Guam Security, Station Apra Harbor, and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25). This operational increase was a significant commitment to ensuring the security and readiness of these strategic assets, a task the crew executed with utmost professionalism and precision.



The cutter played a pivotal role in the first-ever Operation Irensia, enhancing regional cooperation alongside patrol boat crews from the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands and partners from the Royal Australian Navy and Pacific Maritime Security Program in Guam. The crew's significant contributions to this operation are a testament to their dedication and professionalism. Additionally, the crew honored the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Saipan by participating in the march and ceremony, holding eight community relations events that included tours and engagements with local women's and veterans' associations.



In a noteworthy display of support and partnership, the Frederick Hatch crew completed three anchorages in the CNMI Northern Islands, delivering essential supplies and conducting environmental surveys in collaboration with CNMI Fish and Wildlife. This effort supported local communities and contributed to critical ecological monitoring and conservation efforts.



On June 21, the crew, under the direction of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and in collaboration with Guam Fire Rescue and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25), conducted an extensive overnight search for a possible distressed swimmer near Gun Beach. The report was ultimately deemed a false alert, and the search suspended. The patrol also included intensive training exercises ranging from medical drills to ship handling and night operations training, significantly enhancing crew proficiency and readiness.



"The Frederick Hatch crew is at the forefront of our operations in Micronesia; under new leadership, they will continue to deliver on our mission for the people we serve in the Pacific," said Capt. Robert Kistner, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. "In concert with Oliver Henry, while the Myrtle Hazard undergoes their first drydock maintenance, Frederick Hatch ensures our strategic readiness and response capabilities remain robust. This careful balancing of maintenance and mission readiness reflects our steadfast dedication to safeguarding maritime interests."



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam:

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam protects maritime interests, ensuring security and fostering peace and prosperity across the Blue Pacific. Their operations span search and rescue, law enforcement, environmental protection, and national defense, maintaining close ties with local, regional, and international partners to uphold maritime safety and security standards.



About USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143)

The Frederick Hatch is the 43rd 154-foot Sentinel-class fast response cutter named for a surfman and lighthouse keeper who was a two-time Gold Life Saving Medal recipient. The Service commissioned the ship along with its sister ships, Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) and Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), in Guam in July 2021. They are also the 2023 Hopley Yeaton Cutter of the Year – Small Award winners for operational excellence.