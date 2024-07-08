USCGC Frederick Hatch completes patrol period, strengthens regional security and community ties

The USCGC Frederick Hatch crew welcome Saipan families for a tour on June 15, 2024, while on patrol in the Western Pacific Ocean. The Frederick Hatch crew completed a highly operational patrol period from May 21 to July 1, 2024, demonstrating exceptional versatility and collaboration in maritime security and community engagement across the Pacific region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

