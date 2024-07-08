U.S. Airmen with the 136th Contingency Response Flight, Texas Air National Guard, secure an all terrain vehicle onto a C-130J aircraft during a joint aerial port training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 27, 2024. During the training, the 156th Contingency Response Group, and the 136th CRF executed engines running onload/offload scenarios, preparing multi-capable Airmen to conduct timely cargo-loading operations in a simulated hostile environment to enhance their readiness for future rapid mobility missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

Date Posted: 07.10.2024 Photo ID: 8521954 This work, 156th CRG trains with Texas ANG [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS