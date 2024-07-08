Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th CRG trains with Texas ANG [Image 5 of 15]

    156th CRG trains with Texas ANG

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard and with the 136th Contingency Response Flight, Texas Air National Guard, load a pick-up truck onto a C-130J aircraft during a joint aerial port training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 27, 2024. During the training, the 156th CRG and the 136th CRF executed engines running onload/offload scenarios, preparing multi-capable Airmen to conduct timely cargo-loading operations in a simulated hostile environment to enhance their readiness for future rapid mobility missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

    This work, 156th CRG trains with Texas ANG [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

