U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard and the 136th Contingency Response Flight, Texas Air National Guard, marshal a C-130J aircraft during a joint aerial port training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 27, 2024. During the training, the 156th CRG and the 136th CRF executed engines running onload/offload scenarios, preparing multi-capable Airmen to conduct timely cargo-loading operations in a simulated hostile environment to enhance their readiness for future rapid mobility missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 14:44
|Photo ID:
|8521946
|VIRIN:
|240627-Z-OY199-2004
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|17.06 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 156th CRG trains with Texas ANG [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT