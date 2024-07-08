156th CRG trains with Texas ANG

From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Dave Ruthenbeck and Maj. Justin Lebon, both pilots with the 181st Airlift Squadron, operate a C-130J aircraft with Tech. Sgt. Chad Smith, an air transportation specialist assigned to the 136th Contingency Response Flight, all with the Texas Air National Guard, during a joint aerial port training in Puerto Rico, June 27, 2024. During the training, the 156th Contingency Response Group and the 136th CRF executed engines running onload/offload scenarios, preparing multi-capable Airmen to conduct timely cargo-loading operations in a simulated hostile environment to enhance their readiness for future rapid mobility missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

