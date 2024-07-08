156th CRG trains with Texas ANG

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and the 136th Contingency Response Flight, Texas Air National Guard, off-load a pick-up truck onto a C-130J aircraft during a joint aerial port training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 27, 2024. During the training, the 156th CRG and the 136th CRF executed engines running onload/offload scenarios, preparing multi-capable Airmen to conduct timely cargo-loading operations in a simulated hostile environment to enhance their readiness for future rapid mobility missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

