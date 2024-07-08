86th Civil Engineer Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Fredin, 86th Civil Engineer Group incoming commander, gives a speech during the 86th CEG change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2024. The 86 CEG supports more than 50,000 people throughout the Kaiserslautern Military Community and provides aid to NATO partners, three wings, three combatant commands and two headquarters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

