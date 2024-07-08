86th Civil Engineer Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Thomas, 86th Civil Engineer Group outgoing commander, gives a speech during the 86th CEG change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2024. Thomas was in command of the 86th CEG from June 2022 to July 2024, during which he led his team to be recognized as the best large civil engineer unit in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

