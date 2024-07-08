86th Civil Engineer Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Thomas, right, 86th Civil Engineer Group outgoing commander, relinquishes command of the 86th CEG to Brig. General Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, at the 86th CEG change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2024. The 86 CEG supports the infrastructure and buildings throughout the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

