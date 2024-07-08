86th Civil Engineer Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Thomas, 86th Civil Engineer Group outgoing commander, renders his final salute during the 86th CEG change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2024. Final salutes are a change of command ceremony tradition, rendered prior to the passing of the guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

