    86th Civil Engineer Group Change of Command [Image 5 of 6]

    86th Civil Engineer Group Change of Command

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Thomas, 86th Civil Engineer Group outgoing commander, renders his final salute during the 86th CEG change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2024. Final salutes are a change of command ceremony tradition, rendered prior to the passing of the guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 08:29
    Photo ID: 8520929
    VIRIN: 240710-F-EV810-1110
    Resolution: 5764x3847
    Size: 14.8 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th Civil Engineer Group Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th AW
    U.S. Air Force
    CE
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    86th CEG
    Ramstein Air Base Germany

