86th Civil Engineer Group Change of Command

U.S Air Force Brig. General Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, hands over command of the 86th Civil Engineer Group to Col. Paul Fredin, 86th CEG incoming commander, at the 86th CEG change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2024. The 86 CEG assists worldwide contingency missions by providing, maintaining, and protecting properties assigned to the 86 AW, the Kaiserslautern Military Community and geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

