USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on aircraft while underway

240707-N-AT887-1055 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 7, 2024) Sailors assigned to VFA-195 remove a pylon from an aircraft in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 01:35 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN