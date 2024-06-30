240707-N-AT887-1055 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 7, 2024) Sailors assigned to VFA-195 remove a pylon from an aircraft in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 01:35
|Photo ID:
|8516989
|VIRIN:
|240708-N-AT887-1055
|Resolution:
|5854x4683
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on aircraft while underway [Image 6 of 6], by SN Kevin Steffanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT