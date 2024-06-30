USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on aircraft while underway

240707-N-AT887-1046 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 7, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Carlos Calix, from Houston, left, and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Yusuf Smith, from Las Vegas, perform maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 7. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

Date Taken: 07.07.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN