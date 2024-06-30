USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on aircraft while underway

240707-N-AT887-1010 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 7, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Jonathan Ramilo, from Agana, Guam, left, Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Madison Wysocki, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, top, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Diari James, from Cocoa, Florida, perform maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 7. HSM 77’s missions include surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and a variety of support roles for Ronald Reagan and Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

Date Taken: 07.07.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN