    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on aircraft while underway [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on aircraft while underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kevin Steffanson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240707-N-AT887-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 7, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Sangmin Han, from Lanirada, California, right, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Elijah Lucero, from Denver, carry a stab servo cylinder in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 01:35
    Photo ID: 8516952
    VIRIN: 240708-N-AT887-1019
    Resolution: 5155x3682
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on aircraft while underway [Image 6 of 6], by SN Kevin Steffanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hangar
    MH-60S
    helicopter
    USS Ronald Reagan
    maintenance
    MH-60R

