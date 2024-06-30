Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during [Image 4 of 4]

    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, left, presents the Air Medal to Capt. Rachel Curtis, 459th Airlift Squadron wing flight safety officer, during a ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2024. The Air Medal is awarded to service members for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievements while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 01:59
    Photo ID: 8516959
    VIRIN: 240624-F-BT644-1673
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.05 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during
    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during
    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during Operation Allies Refuge
    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Awards
    Distinguished Flying Cross
    Airlift Wing
    Air Medal
    Operation Allies Refuge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT