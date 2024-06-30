U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, left, presents the Air Medal to Capt. Rachel Curtis, 459th Airlift Squadron wing flight safety officer, during a ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2024. The Air Medal is awarded to service members for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievements while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 01:59
|Photo ID:
|8516959
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-BT644-1673
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.05 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT