Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during [Image 2 of 4]

    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Rachel Curtis, 459th Airlift Squadron wing flight safety officer; Senior Airman Eduardo Ortiz,374th Security Forces Squadron aircraft systems trainer, and Tech. Sgt. Charles Bowman, 374th SFS NCO in charge of training, pose for a photo with their newly-presented medals at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2024. Operation Allies Refuge was the largest noncombatant aerial evacuation in American history, carrying out humanitarian aid drops and the safe evacuation of civilians from conflict zones in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 02:00
    Photo ID: 8516957
    VIRIN: 240624-F-BT644-1076
    Resolution: 7808x4880
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during
    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during
    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during Operation Allies Refuge
    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Awards
    Distinguished Flying Cross
    Airlift Wing
    Air Medal
    Operation Allies Refuge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT