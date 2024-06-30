Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during

From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Rachel Curtis, 459th Airlift Squadron wing flight safety officer; Senior Airman Eduardo Ortiz,374th Security Forces Squadron aircraft systems trainer, and Tech. Sgt. Charles Bowman, 374th SFS NCO in charge of training, pose for a photo with their newly-presented medals at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2024. Operation Allies Refuge was the largest noncombatant aerial evacuation in American history, carrying out humanitarian aid drops and the safe evacuation of civilians from conflict zones in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

Date Taken: 06.24.2024
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP